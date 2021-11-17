Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $259.24. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average of $241.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.01 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

