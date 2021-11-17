Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,274 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.17. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $340.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

