Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.16. 9,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $211.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $57,210,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

