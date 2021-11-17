Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

