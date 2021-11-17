Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

