home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on H24. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of home24 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of home24 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of H24 stock opened at €13.26 ($15.60) on Wednesday. home24 has a 1 year low of €10.90 ($12.82) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.17 million and a P/E ratio of -20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

