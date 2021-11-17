Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $387.61 and last traded at $383.90, with a volume of 100727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.08.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.06.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $414.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day moving average of $331.73.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

