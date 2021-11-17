Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $35.65 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

