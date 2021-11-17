Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 91.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

