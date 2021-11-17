Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

