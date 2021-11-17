Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 194.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE:TMST opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.