Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Lawson Products worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

