Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $24,553,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 806,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $3,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 288.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

GOGO stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

