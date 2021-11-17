HNI Co. (HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 1st

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

HNI has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HNI has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE HNI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98. HNI has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HNI by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

