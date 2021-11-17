Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $5,341.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00227935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.