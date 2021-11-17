Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Down 4.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25. 543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

