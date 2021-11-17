HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HICL opened at GBX 171.20 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.15. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

