Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Set at C$20.50 by Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) received a C$20.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$18.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$683.73 million and a P/E ratio of 24.41. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

