Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS: HSBI) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Southeast Bancorporation to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million $4.44 million 16.01 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.92

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation rivals beat Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.