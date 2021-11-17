Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 47.3% in October

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the October 14th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 24,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,064.69. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,853.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,598.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 169,245 shares of company stock worth $309,714 and sold 187,775 shares worth $360,205. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

