Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:HUW opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. Helios Underwriting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £115.00 million and a PE ratio of -34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.70.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 172,000 shares of company stock worth $25,150,000.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.