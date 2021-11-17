Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.70

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.70 and traded as low as $92.95. Heineken shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 2,862 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.