HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

HEI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,937. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in HEICO by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

