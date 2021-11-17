Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

