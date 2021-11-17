Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

