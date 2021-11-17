Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Services Group stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

