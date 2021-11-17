Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

