Head to Head Review: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

This table compares Playtika and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 3.71 $92.10 million $0.70 30.69 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 108.04 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -14.55

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $36.42, suggesting a potential upside of 69.54%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

