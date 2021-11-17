Head to Head Review: Pacific Valley Bank (PVBK) vs. Its Competitors

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS: PVBK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Valley Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million $3.25 million 11.11 Pacific Valley Bank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.54

Pacific Valley Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. Pacific Valley Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank Competitors 1572 7388 6652 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Pacific Valley Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Valley Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Valley Bank competitors beat Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.