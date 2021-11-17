Head-To-Head Review: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 24.07% 9.14% 1.39% Lakeland Bancorp 32.78% 11.67% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HarborOne Bancorp and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.57%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.76 $44.79 million $1.21 12.33 Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.49 $57.52 million $1.78 10.70

Lakeland Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

