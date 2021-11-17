Head to Head Contrast: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DouYu International alerts:

This table compares DouYu International and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.76 $74.41 million ($0.15) -23.00 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 0 2 0 2.33 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.