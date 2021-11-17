Head-To-Head Contrast: Secoo (SECO) vs. Its Rivals

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Secoo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Secoo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million $22.27 million 18.69 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -13.08

Secoo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Secoo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 141 697 1044 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Secoo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Secoo has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Secoo competitors beat Secoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

