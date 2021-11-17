HC Wainwright Cuts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $2.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

