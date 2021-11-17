HC Wainwright Boosts Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $5.50

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $331.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 13.09.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

