Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($2.09). Hays shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 3,848,753 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

