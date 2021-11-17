Havens Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Havens Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for about 1.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.