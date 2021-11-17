Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €164.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €164.00 ($192.94) price target from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWC. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €130.40 ($153.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1 year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

