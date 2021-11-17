Hans John Rasmussen Sells 20,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

