Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

