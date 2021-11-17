Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Announces Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

