Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Announces Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
