Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,898 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

