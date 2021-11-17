Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $4,047,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

ABT opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

