Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.52

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

