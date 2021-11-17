GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

