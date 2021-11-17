Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,540. Griffon has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Griffon alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth about $552,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.