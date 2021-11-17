GravityCoin Trading Down 11% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $11,854.87 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,616,995 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

