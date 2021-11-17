Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.63 ($28.98).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.48 ($26.45) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.65. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

