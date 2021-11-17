GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 270.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 759,589 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,559. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

