Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s previous close.

FOOD stock opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.55 million and a P/E ratio of -68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$6.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

