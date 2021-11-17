Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s previous close.
FOOD stock opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.55 million and a P/E ratio of -68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$6.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.72.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
