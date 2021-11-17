Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 832,700 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 260,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDSI stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

